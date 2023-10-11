RWM is Coming to Charlotte!

Exciting news! I am heading to Charlotte next month, and I will be bringing a full complement of the crew with me!

We will be meeting with clients and hanging with the team from our Charlotte offices. We are also meeting prospective clients and interviewing a few new folks for the firm.

You can join me, Josh Brown, Michael Batnick and Blair duQuesnay and several of our financial advisors, including Managing Partner Kris Venne, and Ritholtz Wealth’s President, Jay Tini.

This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about how we manage assets and develop financial plans for our clients, or just swing by and say “hello.”

I’ll be in town from November 5th through the 8th. If you’d like to get on the calendar, send us a note as soon as possible. and we’ll help you get scheduled. Send an email to info@ritholtzwealth.com with the subject line “Charlotte”

Or, check out Josh’s video!