10 Weekend Reads

• The fight over return-to-office is getting dirty. Return-to-office mandates indicate a failure of imagination on the part of management and a refusal to do the work necessary to create a positive company culture. (Business Insider)

• The Business of Extracting Knowledge from Academic Publications: TL;DR: I worked on biomedical literature search, discovery and recommender web applications for many months and concluded that extracting, structuring or synthesizing “insights” from academic publications (papers) or building knowledge bases from a domain corpus of literature has negligible value in industry. Close to nothing of what makes science actually work is published as text on the web. (The Seeds of Science)

• Inside an OnlyFans empire: Sex, influence and the new American Dream: The fast-growing platform represents the creator economy at its most bluntly transactional, where sex is just another unit of content to monetize. (Washington Post)

• Tech is Going to Get Much Bigger: What happens when energy, intelligence, and labor get cheap? (Not Boring)

• Spain lives in flats: Why we have built our cities vertically: A project of elDiario.es, with data from the Spanish Cadastre. (El Diario)

• How India tamed Twitter and set a global standard for online censorship: At the “69A meetings,” as the secretive gatherings were informally called, officials from India’s information, technology, security and intelligence agencies presented social media posts they wanted removed, citing threats to India’s sovereignty and national security, executives and officials who were present recalled. The tech representatives sometimes pushed back in the name of free speech. One company resisted the most: Twitter. (Washington Post)

• Can One Episode Ruin A TV Show? A Statistical Analysis: Can an entire TV series collapse in one episode? (Stat Significant)

• The James Webb telescope is a giant leap in the history of stargazing. Our view of the universe will never bethe same. (New York Times)

• The Baffling Cruelty of Alfred Hitchcock: A new book examines why the director was so stringent with—and sometimes even sadistic toward—his female leads. (The Atlantic)

• Louis Armstrong’s Last Word: For decades, Americans have argued over the icon’s legacy. But his archives show that he had his own plans. (The Nation)