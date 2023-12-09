MiB: Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity’s Legendary Fund Manager

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with investing legend Joel Tillinghast. He has been a mutual fund manager in the equity division at Fidelity Investments since the 1980s. Tillinghast launched Fidelity’s Low-Priced Stock (FLPSX) in 1989, and has trounced the averages ever since. Since inception, FLPSX has annually beaten the S&P 500 by over 3% and the Russell 2000 by over 4%.

In 2002, Tillinghast was named “Morningstar’s Domestic Stock Fund Manager of the Year.”

Previously, he worked as an analyst covering coal, personal care, appliances, natural gas and tobacco. Before joining Fidelity in 1986, he served as a director of research and strategy at Bank of America Futures, a research economist at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and an analyst for the Value Line Investment Survey.

He explains that Growth is an important component of Value, and that is why he thinks of himself as more than just a value investor. “I want the lowest multiple on earnings 5 years out.” We also discuss why he holds 800-900 stocks at a time, most of which are placeholders that he uses to track the sector and individual companies.

He observes that when you make investing mistakes, “You’ve got to be cruel to yourself so you don’t do it again.”

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

