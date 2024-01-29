RWM is Coming to Naples, Florida!

Exciting news! In a few weeks, we are heading down to Naples, Florida, where we just launched a new office!

Everybody knows what a fun city Miami is, but I am a big fan of the underappreciated gem that is the Gulf Coast of Florida. When the opportunity to partner with Adam Day, CFP in Naples came along, we jumped on it.

Michael Batnick and are coming down with some of our colleagues on March 4th-6th. We will be meeting with both clients and potential clients. We also will take the opportunity to discuss the state of the markets and the economy and what it means for your investments. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about how we manage assets and develop financial plans for our clients, or to just swing by and say “hello.”

I’ll be in town from March 4th through the 6th. If you’d like to get on the calendar, send us a note and we’ll help you get scheduled. Send an email to info@ritholtzwealth.com with the subject line “Naples.”

We are excited to be coming to Florida’s West Coast and look forward to seeing you!