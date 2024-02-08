MiB: David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with David Einhorn. president of Greenlight Capital. He launched the value-oriented in 1996. Since inception, Greenlight has generated about 13% annually, and ~290o% total return versus the S&P500’s 1117% total and 9.5% annual returns.

He famously shorted Allied Capital in the 2ooos and Lehman Brothers about a year before it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2008. Time magazine named him to their “100 most influential people in the world” in 2013.

In our wide-ranging discussion, Einhorn stated that “Market structures are broken and value investing is dead.”

We also discussed the Einhorn Collaborative, which seeks to help Americans build stronger relationships, embrace their differences, and rediscover shared values and humanity.

His books on his experiences shorting Allied Capital is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

