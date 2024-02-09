MIT Sloan Investment Conference 2024

Hey, I am heading up to Boston today for the annual MIT Sloan Investment Conference. Its’ always a fascinating time (I usually depart with some quality swag!).

I will be on a panel discussing Macroeconomics with former Fed Economist Claudia Sahm.

I am looking forward to meeting Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Bridgewater Associates.

If you are around, please swing by and say hello!

Please join us for the 19th Annual MIT Sloan Investment Conference on February 9th, 2024 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

This year’s theme is THRIVING IN THE UNKNOWN: Capitalizing on Change and Disruption. Throughout the day, we’ll hear from distinguished Keynote Speakers and Panelists as they discuss a range of topics pertinent to the industry today through the lens of continued change and disruption.

We are also hosting a Networking Reception on Thursday, February 8th, from 6-8 PM ET in Downtown Boston. Light bites and drinks will be served. Tickets to both events may be purchased via Eventbrite.