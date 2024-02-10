10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
• A Cycle of Misery: The Business of Building Commercial Aircraft: Making commercial aircraft (large jetliners purchased by commercial airlines) is in some ways like any other manufacturing industry. A company develops a product and tries to sell it for enough to cover the costs of developing and producing it. If it’s successful and turns a profit, it goes on to develop new products; if not, it goes out of business. What sets the aircraft industry apart is the scale at which these things take place. (Construction Physics)
• A quant winter’s tale: Across the multifactorquantiverse with AQR. Clifford Asness’s office is an odd mix of finance old-timer and teenage bedroom. Books about Churchill stand alongside DC Comics encyclopaedias, the sea of family photos is dotted with islands of vintage Marvel memorabilia, and next to his computer a jar of Pepcid sits next to a jumbo bottle of sriracha. (Financial Times)
• The U.S. economy is booming. So why are tech companies laying off workers? Google, Amazon, Microsoft and a raft of others fired thousands of workers in January, continuing a layoff wave that began in 2022. (Washington Post)
• Facebook at 20: Four ways the app changed the world: The world’s most popular social network has been redesigned dozens of times. But its aim has remained the same: to connect people online. And make mountains of money from advertising. As the platform turns 20, here are four ways Facebook has changed the world. (BBC)
• Why NYC Apartment Buildings Are on Sale Now for 50% Off: Tougher rent control, returning worldwide, destroys $75 billion in property value. Cash-strapped tenants cheer as they maintain a foothold in the city. (Bloomberg)
• Precipice of fear: the freerider who took skiing to its limits: Jérémie Heitz has pushed freeriding to breathtaking, beautiful new extremes. But as the risks get bigger, the questions do, too. (The Guardian)
• Everybody Hates Cocomelon: An epidemic with a stranglehold on toddlers? Or overblown pandemonium over exceptionally insufferable content? (Off-Topic)
• The growing link between microbes, mood and mental health: New research suggests that to maintain a healthy brain, we should tend our gut microbiome. The best way to do that right now is not through pills and supplements, but better food. (Knowable)
• No, Aliens Haven’t Visited the Earth: Why are so many smart people insisting otherwise? (New York Magazine)
• The 49ers Defy Modern Football. It’s Why They’re in the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers have reached the Super Bowl thanks to a strategic twist that’s changing the NFL. (Wall Street Journal)
