MiB: Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab Chief Investment Strategist

This week, we speak with Liz Ann Sonders, managing director and chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co, with $8.5 trillion on its platforms. She has been named best market strategist by Kiplinger Personal Finance and one of SmartMoney magazine’s Power 30. She has also been named to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in Finance.

She discusses how she began her career at Avatar Associates working with the legendary Marty Zweig. She discusses the impact of sentiment, both attitudinally and behaviorally. much of which she learned from Zweig.

Sonders explains her job as “Reading, Writing & Talking.”

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Sir Angus Deaton, 2015 Nobel Laureate “for his analysis of consumption, poverty & welfare.” He was Knighted in 2016, and is a dual citizen of Great Britain and United States. His book “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism” (co-written with his wife Ann Case) was a NYT best-seller. His latest book is “Economics in America: an immigrant economist explores the land of inequality.”





Liz Ann Sonders Favorite Books

Winning on Wall Street by Martin Zweig



Reminiscences of a Stock Operator by Edwin Lefevre



Where Are the Customers’ Yachts?: or A Good Hard Look at Wall Street by Fred Schwed



Away Off Shore: Nantucket Island and Its People, 1602-1890 by Nathaniel Philbrick



Books Barry Mentioned

Bubble in the Sun: The Florida Boom of the 1920s and How It Brought on the Great Depression by Christopher Knowlton

