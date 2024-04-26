MiB: Ed Yardeni on the Roaring 20s

This week, we speak with Dr. Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, a provider of global investment strategies and asset-allocation analyses and recommendations. He previously served as Chief Investment Strategist of Oak Associates, Prudential Equity Group, and Deutsche Bank’s US equities division in New York City. He taught at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business and was an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the US Treasury Department in Washington, D.C.

He is the author of “Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography.”

We discuss how his unusual career developed, with his covering both Investment strategy AND economic analysis. He has put together an enviable track record of analyzing when risk is low or high, and how investors should be positioning their portfolios.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

