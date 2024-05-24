MiB: Anand Giridharadas on Persuasion in a Free Society

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Anand Giridharadas, author of Winners Take All, and The Persuaders. A former foreign correspondent and columnist for the New York Times, he has also written for the New Yorker, the Atlantic, and Time. He has received the Radcliffe Fellowship, the Porchlight Business Book of the Year Award, Harvard University’s Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award for Humanism in Culture, and the New York Public Library’s Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Giridharadas explains how political persuasion works in America, and why we need to consider what persuades people. There has been a pernicious impact of propaganda and social media influence.

He covered India for the New York Times — his family is from India, but he was born and raised in the US in Cleveland, Ohio. His experiences led to his first book, India Calling.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

