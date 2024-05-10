10 Steps to How We Got Here

Nothing truly occurs in a vacuum.

All events have preceding factors, with many prior elements bubbling below the surface, most of which you didn’t even know existed. Unintended consequences of this action here may create effects over there. If the flapping of a Butterfly’s wings can be felt halfway around the world, imagine the impact of the largest central bank intervention and emergency government fiscal program in the modern era.

People prefer definitive, clear answers about big issues. Unfortunately for those folks, the economy and markets are and — will always be — much more complex than that. We may prefer simple yes or no, black-and-white, binary analyses, but all that oversimplification does is confirm your priors. To get a deeper understanding of what is happening at any moment calls for nuance, allows for multiple causation of events, and accepts just how much uncertainty there is over what the future may bring.

I find it useful to engage in a thought experiment: List all of the factors that might be contributing to any particular event; I have done this with the dotcom implosion, 9/11, the great financial crisis, externalities, the pandemic economy, 2020s inflation, and other major dislocations, and find it to be helpful to my thought process.

The current state of economic events, so confusing to so many, has many sires. My top 10 of how we got to our current state of affairs looks something like this:

There are more sub-issues, including those affecting housing, inflation, wages, and sentiment.

But this is how we got here. There are more nuances and related issues, but if you want to understand today, you must have a firm grasp of history…

__________

1. We can go further back to the dotcom implosion or LTCM or the 1987 crash, but to keep the length of our discussion modest, I will only go back 15 or so years to the GFC.

2. Operation Warp Sped was the most successful program of the Trump administration. THey mostly bungled the rest of the pandemic, at first not taking it seriously and by the time they did, we were deeply behind, short of essential products. I have yet to see any good explanation as to why the Emergency Defense Act was not used for PPE and other essentials.