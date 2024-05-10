MiB: Jim O’Shaughnessy, O’Shaughnessy Ventures

This week, we speak with Jim O’Shaughnessy, founder and CEO of O’Shaughnessy Ventures. He is also chairman of the board at Stability AI. He is the host of the Infinite Loops podcast and the author of How to Retire Rich, Invest Like the Best, and Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow.

We discuss how the book What Works on Wall Street set the tone for his entire career as a quant. He was the director of systematic investing at Bear Stearns, leaving in 2007 to launch O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, now a part of Franklin Templeton. He explains how the Canvas product came about and how it attracted acquirers’ attention.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Favorite Books

Jim O’Shaugnessy favorite books

Burn Book: A Tech Love Story by Kara Swisher



The Story of Civilization by Will Durant



Theodore Rex by Edmund Morris



AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future by Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan



Books Barry mentioned

The Wright Brothers by David McCullough



Jim O’Shaugnessy’s authored books

What Works on Wall Street, Fourth Edition: The Classic Guide to the Best-Performing Investment Strategies of All Time by James O’Shaughnessy



Invest Like The Best by James O’Shaughnessy

How to Retire Rich by James O’Shaughnessy



Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow: A Contrarian Investment Strategy for the Next Twenty Years by James O’Shaughnessy

