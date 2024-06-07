MiB: Peter Mallouk, Creative Planning CEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Peter Mallouk, president and CEO of Creative Planning, which provides wealth-management and investment-advisory services. He is the author of several books, including The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and Money, Simplified. Mallouk is the co-host of the podcast Down the Middle.

He explains how he grew the firm from a few million in assets to over $300 billion over the last 20 years. The growth was organic until 2019 when they first started doing acquisitions.

Creative starts with investment management and financial planning, but also brings a holistic approach to cover everything a client might need. That includes everything from Trust & Estate Planning, Long Term Disability Insurance, 401k management, Tax planning, Bill Pay, and M&A consulting.

A list of his authored books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Erika Ayers Badan, former CEO of Barstool Sports, author of Nobody Cares About Your Career: Why Failure Is Good, the Great Ones Play Hurt, and Other Hard Truths. She joined Barstool in 2016, and transformed it from a regional blog to a national powerhouse, increasing revenue 5,000%. She has been named to Forbes, Crain’s and Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports list, and Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business. She is now the CEO of Food 52.

Peter Mallouk’s Authored Books