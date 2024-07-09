It’s Only a Point…

A quick break from book duty and doing our quarterly client call to share this fascinating discussion from tennis great Roger Federer:

“In the 1,526 singles matches I played in my career, I won almost 80% of those matches… What percentage of the POINTS do you think I won in those matches? Only 54%.”

He then follows up with his gem:

“When you’re playing a point, it is the most important thing in the world. But when it’s behind you, it’s behind you… This mindset is really crucial, because it frees you to fully commit to the next point… and the next one after that… with intensity, clarity and focus. The truth is, whatever game you play in life… sometimes you’re going to lose. A point, a match, a season, a job… it’s a roller coaster, with many ups and downs.”

This is one of those great commencement addresses that will only gain stature over time.

Full transcript here…

Source:

2024 Commencement Address by Roger Federer

Dartmouth, June 9, 2024