MiB: Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI on Growth, Employment and Inflation Cycles

This week, we speak with Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute. Achuthan met his mentor, Geoffrey H. Moore, at Columbia University in 1990; they formed ECRI with Anirvan Banerji in 1996. He serves on the board of governors for the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College. In 2004, he co-authored Beating the Business Cycle: How to Predict and Profit From Turning Points in the Economy.

He explains how economic cycles work — why investors are much better off paying attention to a broad assortment of quantitative signals including coincidental and leading indicators versus playing the forecasting game. Using this methodology, ECRI has amassed a formidable track record in identifying when recessions have begun.

