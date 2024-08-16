MiB: Mike Green, Simplify Asset Management

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Mike Green, portfolio manager and chief strategist for Simplify Asset Management Inc. He previously served in the same roles for Logica Capital Advisers LLC. Prior to Logica, Michael managed macro strategies at Thiel Macro LLC; founded Ice Farm Advisors LP, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Fund Management; and founded and managed the New York office of Canyon Capital Advisors, a $23 billion multi-strategy hedge fund.

We discuss how he uncovered the mispricing in the structure of the inverse VIX Notes (XIV), leading to a lucrative 9-figure win betting on “Volmageddon.”

He discusses his views as to why passive indexing is damaging to market structure. So far, that has manifested itself as and partially hindering price discovery thereby making value investing less attractive.

