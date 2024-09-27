MiB: Kyla Scanlon on Vibecessions & Gen Z

This week, we speak with Kyla Scanlon, creator, host of YouTube’s,“Let’s Appreciate” podcast, writer of daily short-form videos about economy + markets. She has been published at Bloomberg, New York Magazine, FT, and the NYT. Her new book “In This Economy?: How Money & Markets Really Work” just came out this Summer.

We discuss how she came up with the idea of a “Vibecession” and how it became a popular New York Times guest essay.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here next week.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Vincent Aita of Cutter Capital. The firm is a market- and factor-neutral, long/short hedge fund focused on health-care companies. Prior to launching Cutter, he focused on U.S. and European healthcare at Citadel and Millenium. Cutter has put-up impressive numbers since its 2022 launch, and now manages more than $500 million in institutional assets.

