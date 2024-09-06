MiB: Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with ith Mike Wilson, Chief Investment Officer and Chief US Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley. Prior to becoming CIO, Mike began his career with the firm in 1989 as an investment banker. He has since held various positions within Morgan Stanley’s Institutional Equity Division, including Head of Content Distribution for North American Equities.

He shares his experience at Morgan Stanley, the path to CIO, and his thoughts on the forces shaping today’s markets.

Wilson’s mother was a financial advisor in the early 1980s. She got him interested in looking at stocks at a young age. Nike was the first stock he ever picked when he was 13 years old. It was his highest percentage winner, and it ended up paying for his college tuition. Thus was born a lifetime of fascination with stocks and investing.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Favorite Books