At The Money Celebrates its First Anniversary

Hard to believe a year has blown by that quickly, but it’s been that long (or short) since the first At the Money podcast dropped in 2023.

With Masters in Business in its 10th year, the nice folks at Bloomberg asked if I had any ideas about any new shows. My initial response was, “Let me think about it.” I looked around to see what else was available and noticed a void. Most pods were fairly long (MiB included), and there were not many short-form shows (10-15 minutes). There was very little in the middle of the investing sophistication range. Most things were either “Dave Ramsey, pay your credit cards” basic or “We Study Billionaires” sophisticated.

I wanted to find something in between for any moderately experienced investor. Brief conversations with experts on a single topic — but short.

I was thrilled to be able to access a vast library of music instead of the usual intros; I even created a musical playlist of all the At the Money tunes on Spotify.

As ATM enters its second year, I want to hear what you are interested in hearing about. What topics, which experts and areas do you want to learn more about? Hit me up at At The Money Pod at gmail.

You can find all of the previous At the Money episodes here, and in the MiB feed on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and Bloomberg.