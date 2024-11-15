MiB: Colin Camerer on Neuroeconomics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Colin Camerer, Robert Kirby Professor of Behavioral Finance and Economics at California Institute of Technology. Prior to joining Caltech in 1994, Camerer was a faculty member at various institutions including the University of Chicago GSB and the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University, and held a visiting professorship at Oxford University. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds fellowship at the Econometric Society and the Society for the Advancement of Economic Theory.

Camerer won the MacArthur Fellow (Genius award) in 2013. His book “Behavioral Game Theory: Experiments in Strategic Interaction” is credited with creating a new field of study within BeFi.

On today’s episode, we breakdown the behaviors that drive our financial decision making.

A list of his favorite books is here;

