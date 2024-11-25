10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Don’t call it a Substack: Email’s been here for years. But the reason Substack wants you to call your creative work by their brand name is because they control your audience and distribution, and they want to own your content and voice, too. You may not think you care about that today, but you will when you see what they want to do with it. (Anil Dash)

• A.I. Chatbots Defeated Doctors at Diagnosing Illness: A small study found ChatGPT outdid human physicians when assessing medical case histories, even when those doctors were using a chatbot. (New York Times) but see Robots Struggle to Match Warehouse Workers on ‘Really Hard’ Jobs: The machines can load and unload trucks, move goods and do other repetitive tasks but are stymied by some, like picking items from a pile. (New York Times)

• Luxury Sales Are Slowing Around the World. Japan’s Outlook Bucks the Trend. Japanese shoppers are snapping up designer goods, fueled by rising wages and a strong stock market. What that means for LVMH, Hermès, and others. (Barron’s)

• The Wall of Worry is Dead: Look, I’m not saying this is the dot-com bubble 2.0 all over again but there’s excitement in the air again for investors. And I’m not just talking about sentiment surveys. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Real Value of Money: How a viral tweet, a bonkers book and a breakthrough conversation gave me a totally new perspective on money. (Leading-Edge)

• Chauffeured Cars and Broadway Tickets: Inside the National Realtors Group: The National Association of Realtors, a nonprofit trade organization, offers lavish perks and payouts to its executive staff and its leaders. (New York Times)

• Three Ways to Become a Deeper Thinker: You don’t have to become a Buddhist monk to realize the value of contemplating hard questions without clear answers. (The Atlantic)

• How to survive the broligarchy: 20 lessons for the post-truth world. In the wake of Trump’s unnerving appointees, the investigative journalist and veteran of the libel court offers pointers on coping in an age of surveillance. (The Guardian)

• Why Watch Nerds Often Love Cars (And Vice Versa)? Unraveling the knotted threads between our obsessions and how free-falling into the rabbit hole resembles our longing for community and the search for self. (Hodinkee)

• Ask Ethan: Does the CMB really “prove” the Big Bang? Since the mid-1960s, the CMB has been identified with the Big Bang’s leftover glow. Could any alternative explanations still work? (Big Think)