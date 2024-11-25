Transcript: Corey Hoffstein on Return Stacking  

The transcript from this week’s, MiB: Corey Hoffstein on Return Stacking, is below.

Barry Ritholtz: This week on the podcast, another extra special guest, Corey Hoffstein, is one of these really fascinating quants who has just a really interesting background. Not only did he stand up a research shop from a dorm room in college and started selling model portfolios to fund managers, but eventually created a suite of first mutual funds. And then ETFs really pioneering the concept of return stacking. People have described that in the past as portable alpha. He, he does some really, really interesting research and gets deep into the weeds on things like market structure, liquidity cascades, what really drives returns, how much should you be focused on alpha versus beta. But most fascinating of all, he is one of those rare quants who has the ability to take complex, sophisticated, quantitative topics and make them very understandable for the average investor. I, if you are at all interested in concepts of things like portable alpha or return stacking, or just want to know how a quant looks at the world of investing and tries to decide where there are opportunities. I found this conversation to be fascinating, and I think you will also, with no further ado, newfound research and returned, stacked etf suites. Corey Hoffstein. Welcome to Bloomberg.

Corey Hoffstein: Barry, thank you for having me. Very excited to be here.

Barry Ritholtz: I’m excited to chat with you about things besides watches and cars and real estate. Let’s talk a little bit about your background. You get a, a BS in computer science from Cornell, a master’s in computational finance from Carnegie Mellon. Quantitative investing was, was that the plan from the beginning?

Corey Hoffstein: Absolutely not really. It was not. No, I grew up in the Super Nintendo generation, so I thought as a young man that I was gonna make video games for a living

Barry Ritholtz: Get out. Really?

Corey Hoffstein: I did. And I taught myself to program when I was 12 and all throughout late middle school and high school, I was programming games for my Game boy and developing game engines for the computer. I, I wrote my own programming language. I really thought I was on a path to go make video games for a living. What,

Barry Ritholtz: What was your game of choice as a kid?

Corey Hoffstein: I was a big Zelda fan. Okay. I really was. And it was, it’s funny, I, I haven’t played video games in probably over a decade.

Barry Ritholtz: Same. And the really funny thing is, so here’s the age difference. I remember sneaking out of high school during lunch with a buddy to go to the mall to first start playing Space Invaders, then Galaxa, then Missile Command, like these are all retro games. And then when I started as a trader, Tuesday nights, the quote server would be taken offline and it would become a quake server. Ah. And we spent, and you just get lost in it, and suddenly it’s 11 o’clock, and oh my God, I missed dinner. But that’s really fascinating. Why didn’t you become a game programmer?

Corey Hoffstein: As, as you mentioned, I ended up at Cornell for computer science, and as much as I love the curriculum, I looked around at the people I was in my classes with and I said, oh, I don’t, I don’t know if this is whom I wanna spend with whom I wanna spend all of my time.

Barry Ritholtz: That’s hilarious.

Corey Hoffstein: In a cubicle, as it turns out, I like talking to people, I like interacting. And I just sort of grew and evolved from there. This was the era, 2005, 2006, all of my friends were looking to get banking roles. Everyone wanted to go work on Wall Street. And so I sort of caught the bug and saw, oh, there’s this really interesting thing I’m learning about called Quant. Right. And I, and I really like the application of math and statistics and computer science to markets. And I just caught the bug. And that’s where I said, okay, I think that’s where I wanna spend my career. And so graduating right into 2009, right out of the financial crisis, I said, I don’t think I’m gonna get a job. Let me see if I can go to grad school, continue this education. And that’s how I ended up at Carnegie Mellon.

Barry Ritholtz: So let’s talk a little bit about the timing there. You’re Cornell oh six to oh nine, you’re Carnegie Mellon, oh nine to 11, but you start newfound research in oh eight. Were you, what was this a dorm room launch? Was this the next Dell computer?

Corey Hoffstein: It was, it was very accidental. I never actually intended to still be running this business 16 years later. Truthfully, I named it newfound after a lake. My family used to visit in New Hampshire. It was truly a throwaway name. But in college I was working on some quantitative research models and happened stance. We were talking about luck earlier, got introduced to a local asset manager outside of Boston who saw what I was working on and said, this is really interesting. Would you license these models to me? I’m a broke college student who needs some beer money. Oh yeah, for sure. And and he said, I, I don’t have any cash to pay you with, but I’ll pay you in basis points. I did not know what a basis point was. I said, sure, man, whatever. I’m going to grad school. But

Barry Ritholtz: By the way, most college kids pay for beer money through quantitative model development. That’s right. I mean, I think that’s a generational thing. And and why not?Not?

Corey Hoffstein: I didn’t know what a basis point is. [That’s amazing.] I didn’t, I didn’t even know what a basis point was. And so we, we get this contract written and I go off to grad school assuming I would go work at a big bank doing sales and trading in some quant role. And he ended up running a strategy based on my research models that went from zero to several billion dollars,

Barry Ritholtz: Get outta here. Even a couple of basis points on that. It’s a lot of beer money.

Corey Hoffstein: It started to add up. Yeah. And, and it afforded me the opportunity. What was interesting is this was a big transition time in Wall Street where Yeah, a lot of the jobs I had been trained for when I, when I went through that graduate school program, who by the way, today looks nothing like the program I went through, it was all about pricing credit default swaps. Right? No one trades credit default swaps anymore. So I’m looking on the other side of this and I’m seeing all the jobs I wanted to apply for disappear. Right. And my father was an entrepreneur. I always had the idea that I would do something entrepreneurial. And I said, you know, young, naive, brash, 20-year-old. I said, well, I got a business that’s already paying me. Why don’t I just keep doing this? Right. And that’s where the journey began,

Barry Ritholtz: Right Outta grad school. You just continue. You, did you even look at jobs? Did you apply places? I did not. You just said, ah, I could be my own boss.

Corey Hoffstein: That’s what happens in your early twenties. You have that sort of brash arrogance that,

Barry Ritholtz: That, that’s amazing. So, so you have this one set of models, it’s generating revenue. What was the next step? How did you turn this into a sort of quirky idea that is creating a little bit of revenue into an actual business?

Corey Hoffstein: Yeah. So that was, that was a lot of stumbling in the dark, candidly. So on the other side of that contract is I got paid basis points, but it, I had a confidentiality agreement with this firm. And so as those assets grew, I’m now a young 20-year-old going out trying to go to other asset managers saying, Hey, I have this quantitative research. It helps power billions of dollars of decisions. And they’d say, well, who are your clients? Can’t. And I’d say, I can’t tell you.

Barry Ritholtz: You gotta trust me on this

Corey Hoffstein: And you gotta trust me. And as you know, again, a young 20-year-old, I’m sure I got laughed out of a lot of offices. And there’s a very long story here that’s better told over beers. But as it turns out, the reason that asset manager was able to raise so much money was because they had taken signals. I had sent them, turned them into ran, ran a back test, miscalculated that back test, and then ran around telling everyone it was a live strategy.

Barry Ritholtz: That sounds like trouble.

Corey Hoffstein: So throughout 2013, I was doing a lot of this research. I had sort of started to move into more sub advisory index provider roles, and all of a sudden SEC comes knocking. And by the way, at that point, that client was at $13 billion. Wait,

Barry Ritholtz: So you are, you just provide the model. You have nothing whatsoever to do with how they market it, who the clients are, how they run it. It’s just a model.

Corey Hoffstein: Yes. And by and by the agreement, I wasn’t, I wasn’t even supposed to be in the equation at all. Right. I’ve never been introduced. No one knew who I was. Somehow no one in due diligence ever asked them about any of this. Right. And so, $13 billion firm gets a knock from the SEC and the SEC says, okay, you’re calling us a live track record. Show us the auditing,

Barry Ritholtz: Show us the trades track record, and, and it only goes back to oh nine. And

Corey Hoffstein: You can imagine everything unraveled from there. And so in 2013, I’m staring down my largest client, all of a sudden it becomes obvious. This is fraud right now, by the way.

