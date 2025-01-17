MiB: Jonathan Clements on Why Dying is Hard Work

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Jonathan Clements. He has been a personal finance reporter at the Wall Street Journal for over twenty years and has written more than 1,000 columns. He discusses how he became a financial journalist, and eventually Director of Financial Education for Citi Personal Wealth Management.

Last summer, Jonathan received a terminal diagnosis and announced it at his site and on social meda. He explains why “Dying is hard work.” and that we all need to understand about money, life satisfaction, and planning.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Mike Freno, Chairman and CEO of Barings. The global financial services firm manages $431 billion and is owned by insurance giant Msss Mutual. Previously, he served as President, overseeing Barings’ investments, sales, operations, and technology organizations.





Favorite Books

Jonathan Clement’s Published Books