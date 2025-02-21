MiB: Charley Ellis on Rethinking Investing

This week, I speak with Charles Ellis, author and Founder of Greenwich Associates. Prior to founding Greenwich Associates in 1972, Charles worked with the Rockefeller family investments office and Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette.

Charley was appointed to the faculty of the Yale School of Management and twice to the Harvard Business School. He also served as a trustee at Yale from 1997 to 2008, and was chairman of the Endowment. He also served on the Vanguard Group Board of Directors, was a trustee of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and an advisor to the GIC of Singapore. He currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research.

On this episode, Barry and Charles discuss his path through finance, the evolution of his investing philosophy, and his new book “Rethinking Investing: A Very Short Guide to Very Long-Term Investing.”

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

