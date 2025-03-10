10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Jeremy Clarkson: Seventeen years after that nice Mr Musk sued me, victory is mine: The Tesla boss is so touchy he filed a lawsuit when I gave him a bad review. So how will he cope now that the eco hippies who used to idolise him have turned on his cars? (The Times)

• Corporate America’s Euphoria Over Trump’s ‘Golden Age’ Is Giving Way to Distress: CEOs and investors are fretting over what they see as whipsaw policy changes and complacency about the risks of recession. (Wall Street Journal) see also Trade War Retaliation Will Hit Trump Voters Hardest: China has targeted corn farmers and carmakers. Canada has put tariffs on poultry plants and air-conditioning manufacturers, while Europe will hit American steel mills and slaughter houses. (New York Times)

• H-Mart Stays Winning: How the cult grocer went from a single Korean corner store in Queens, NY to America’s largest Asian supermarket with $1B+ in sales. (SatPost by Trung Phan)

• The Biggest Loser: He built an empire of men addicted to watching him lose enormous sums of money. In Las Vegas, I figured out why we can’t look away. (Slate)

• Can the dollar remain king of currencies? The greenback’s dominance was forged on trade, alliances and institutions — now that era is at risk of drawing to a close. (Financial Times)

• The booming, high-stakes arms race of airline safety videos: Over the past decade, airlines have spent millions of dollars on safety videos featuring tropical islands and celebrities. Why? (The Hustle)

• Americans Are Buying an Escape Plan: Is it time for a second passport? (The Atlantic)

• Lessons From a Lost-Pet Detective: Named Kat Recovering missing animals requires understanding both animal and human behavior. (New York Times)

• The Plot Against America: How a Dangerous Ideology Born From the Libertarian Movement Stands Ready to Seize America. (Notes from the Circus)

• ‘The Office’ Turns 20: An Oral History of Season 1 From the Writers Who Shaped It: Greg Daniels, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein and Michael Schur recall the early days of NBC’s beloved comedy. (Hollywood Reporter)