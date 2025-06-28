After a few month run, I took a break from talking about the book. Going forward, I’ll be speaking about HNTI occasionally.

This was a fun pod worthy sharing: Peter Lazaroff hosts The Long Term Investor, and asks very thoughtful questions:

In this engaging episode, Barry Ritholtz—author of the influential Big Picture blog, host of the renowned Masters in Business podcast, and author of the new book How Not to Invest—shares invaluable insights into making smarter investment decisions. Barry challenges common financial myths, explores why we’re drawn to faulty financial forecasts, and highlights red flags in popular financial advice.

Good stuff!

Sources:

EP 210: How Not to Invest: Avoiding Common Mistakes and Dangerous Financial Advice with Barry Ritholtz

by Peter Lazaroff |

The Long Term Investor, June 25, 2025

Audio: Apple Podcasts, Spotify