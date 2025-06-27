MiB: Velina Peneva, Swiss Re Chief Investment Officer

This week, I speak with Velina Peneva, group chief investment officer at insurance giant Swiss Re. We discuss the business of reinsurance, managing risk, her career path and more.

Peneva started her career at Bain & Company in 1998 and later became Partner in 2011. While she was there, she worked with fund managers and investors, became a leader in the private equity practice in Zurich and became a member of the firm’s global investment committee. Peneva joined Swiss Re in 2017, becoming co-head of client solutions & analytics, before being named Group Chief Investment Office and member of the Group Executive Comittee in 2023.

She explains the importance of matching your assets to your future liabilities, and why liquidity and quality are so important.

A list of her current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

