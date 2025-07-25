MiB: Sonal Desai, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income CIO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Sonal Desai, executive vice president and chief investment officer for Franklin Templeton Fixed Income. She directly manages $215 billion in assets. A native of India, Desai earned a Ph.D. in economics from Northwestern University and briefly taught economics at the University of Pittsburgh. She then spent six years with the International Monetary Fund before entering the private sector as a director and senior economist for Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London and then at Thames River Capital.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Favorite Books