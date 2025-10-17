MiB: Henry Ward, Carta Chief Executive Officer

This week, I speak with Henry Ward, Chief Executive Officer at Carta, a technology company that provides capitalization table management and valuation software for startups. They discuss founding a business, the growth of private markets, and his lobby efforts for retail investors to access private markets.

The firm manages cap tables, compensation, valuations, liquidity, amidst an assortment of other data for more than 50,000 companies, 8,500 investment funds, and over 2.5 million equity holders’ $2.5 trillion in company equity; they help facilitate $13 billion in secondary sales.

His current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

