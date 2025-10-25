MiB: Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. Liz Ann focuses on the entire economy, including stocks, bonds, and overseas markets. She’s also the cohost of the On Investing podcast and a keynote speaker at numerous company and industry conferences. Liz Ann and Barry discuss her investment experience, working with Charles Schwab, and market cycles.

Sonders notes that Nvidia is the best performing stock within the Mag 7 year-to-date, but it’s only the 47th best performing stock in the S&P 500. It’s the number one contributor to S&P gains by virtue of the multiplier of the cap size. There’s also ~630 stocks within the NASDAQ that are outperforming the best performing Mag 7.

Her favorite market book is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Jon Hilsenrath, who runs Serpa Pinto Advisory, offering commentary and advice on economics, policy, and finance. Previously, he was chief economics correspondent for Wall Street Journal for 26 years covering economics and finance. Dubbed the “Fed Whisperer” by Wall St traders for his scoops on the FOMC, he worked out of Hong Kong, NY, and D.C. He is a two time Pulitzer Prize finalist for the 2014 Fed coverage and for the 2009 GFC. He was also part of the Pulitzer-prize winning team for on-scene coverage of 9/11. He is the author of “Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist Who Navigated an Era of Upheaval.”

