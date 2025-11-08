MiB: Brandon Zick, CIO, Ceres Partners Farmland

This week, I speak with Brandon Zick, Chief Investment Officer at Ceres Partners. They discuss how his private equity company invests in farmland, and food, agriculture and water. We also discuss his path into finance from growing up on a farm, to studying finance and Japanese in college.

We discuss how professional management of farmland improves its monetization by better managing irrigation, and finding additional revenues through wind & solar and mineral rights.

He also explains why surprisingly, there is a large AI and Data center component.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

