MiB: Ed Perks, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Income Investors / President, Franklin Advisers

This week, I speak with Ed Perks, president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. and chief investment officer of Franklin Income Investors. We discuss income based investment compared to equities, along with overall portfolio strategy. We also discuss the evolving pitch for private credit.

Ed explains how he became interested in finance when he took his first investment class with the legendary David Swensen of Yale’s endowment.

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

