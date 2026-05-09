MiB: Howard Lindzon, Social Leverage

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This week, I speak with Howard Lindzon, co-founder and CEO of StockTwits, and founder and managing partner at Social Leverage. His podcast is podcast is Panic with Friends. We discuss his outlook for venture capital investing, including what he sees as potentially profitable from human behavior.

Our original recording in April was postponed because Howard accidentally severed a finger completely — he had to have it surgically reattached.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here next week.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Joe McLean, Managing Partner at MAI Capital Management, where he leads firm’s Sports & Entertainment division, serving 100s of pro athletes/entertainers across NBA, NFL, MLB, PGA + NASCAR. His path to finance runs directly through the locker room as a 4-year NCAA Division 1 player at U of Arizona. Dubbed the athlete’s “Money Whisperer” by the New York Times, he is known for his non-negotiable 60% savings mandate for clients.

Current Reading/Favorite Books