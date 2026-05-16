MiB: Shelia Bair, former FDIC Chair

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This week, I speak with former FDIC Chair Shelia Bair. We discuss the release of her latest book “How Not To Lose A Million Dollars” and the importance of financial literacy across age groups. Bair also discusses her concerns about crypto, gambling, and the rise of Buy Now, Pay Later.

A list of her current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Vimal Kapur, CEO and Chairman of DJIA component Honeywell International. The firm is in the midst of dividing into three companies: Honeywell Automation, Honeywell Aerospace, and Solstice Advanced Materials. The firm has fully integrated AI as the intelligence layer in all of its automation processes and products.

Authored Books

Current Reading/Favorite Books

Books Barry Recommended