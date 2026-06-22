Euphoria Has Taken Over The Markets — ft. Barry Ritholtz

I had fun talking with Scott and Ed about the market’s reaction to the SpaceX IPO, including whether the valuation is justified, and why I pay attention to the company’s float.

We also discuss why I find the comparisons to the dot-com bubble misguided, what to make of the circular deals in the AI industry, and how to think about hedging in today’s market.

I have known Scott since his first book, “The Four,” came out a decade ago; I am looking forward to getting to know Ed (see you at dinner Weds!)

Sources:

Prof G Markets

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

