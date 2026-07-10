10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Anti-Amazon. One brilliant feature of the Costco experience is, paradoxically, the constraint: as opposed to Amazon, with its near infinite assortment, or even Walmart, which has approximately 130,000 SKUs (stock keeping units, or distinct items) in the average Supercenter, any given Costco will only hold 4,000 SKUs to choose from. While most retailers today assume that consumers want ever greater assortment, Costco’s popularity speaks to a countervailing desire for less choice. Indeed, the pre-selection of items for sale in their warehouses is part of the value proposition: not only are you going to get a lot of a particular thing for a good price, but you also won’t have to deliberate over micro-differences in a more robust assortment. Benjamin Fong on what a genuine alternative to Amazon’s logistics empire would require. A serious, wonky look past the everything-store. (Phenomenal World)

• How do you solve a problem like social media? Part I It’s all well and good saying we should regulate social media. But social media is already regulated. So why is it failing? And what could we do in response? The first installment of a serious policy analysis of what regulation would actually look like—beyond the usual hand-wringing and congressional hearings that go nowhere. (Chaminda Jayanetti) see also At 17, She Sued Meta and Google, and Won. Now She’s Ready to Tell Her Story: Kaley Glenn-Mills’ lawsuit reshaped the fight to protect children from social media. She says she still can’t stop scrolling. . (Bloomberg free)

• The Second Derivative: Why No One Understands the AI Boom: The market misremembers 2008. That same blind spot sits at the center of the AI boom. The second derivative problem: bulls and bears alike are arguing about the AI boom’s level when the rate of change is what matters. (Groundbrkr)

• ‘There Is No Going Back’: The Inside Story of Europe’s Rupture With America: Trump’s tariffs, threats against Greenland spurred a rebellion by top leaders; the limits of ‘flattery diplomacy’. The WSJ’s inside story of Europe’s rupture with America: “There is no going back.” The post-war alliance, unwinding in real time. (Wall Street Journal) see also The Canadian Who Steered Europe Away From the U.S. Facing threats from Trump, Mark Carney emerged as a central figure in a project to reshape the Western alliance The WSJ profiles the diplomat who helped Europe decouple from American strategic dependence — a realignment that will outlast any single administration. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Great Blogging Collapse: What Happened to 100 Successful Blogs? [Study] I tracked 100 once-successful blogs over four years to understand what happened after Google’s Helpful Content Updates and the rise of AI Overviews. The results were striking: the median blog lost 85% of its organic traffic, while only 21 continued to grow. This study reveals the patterns behind the winners, the losers, and what it takes to build a blog that can survive in 2026.(Daniel Stanica)

• What Makes Humans Stupid: It takes intelligence to get things spectacularly wrong. An essay on our undoing. Nautilus on the cognitive biases, social pressures, and structural incentives that systematically produce bad decisions—even among the smartest people. (Nautilus)

• Capitalists Love This Podcast. So Do Their Critics. “Odd Lots” goes deep on lentils in Saskatchewan, the global tractor supply and trucking markets. Is it the skeleton key to understanding this strange economic moment? Congrats to Jope & Tracey! The NYT profiles Odd Lots, the Bloomberg podcast that’s become required listening for both the financial establishment and the people who want to dismantle it. The rare show that doesn’t condescend to either audience. (New York Times)

• The Inside Story Of Leverage Research 1.0 Between 2011-2019, Leverage Research explored the deep psychology of Effective Altruism and Silicon Valley, then suddenly dissolved among rumors of “demons.” What happened? Lydia Laurenson’s firsthand account of Leverage Research 1.0 — one of the rationalist movement’s stranger experiments, told from the inside. (Substack)

• The Terrorist in the Brain: What Robin Williams and Bruce Willis can teach us about dementia—and about the industry that has grown up around our fear of it Skeptic on Lewy body dementia — the ‘terrorist in the brain’ that claimed Robin Williams and afflicts Bruce Willis — and what medicine can actually offer. (Skeptic)

• How Lizzo Became One of Pop Culture’s Great Flops: The singer is experiencing a new form of downward mobility—and she’s not alone. The Atlantic on how Lizzo became one of pop culture’s great flops — a case study in how fast fame’s flywheel reverses. (The Atlantic)