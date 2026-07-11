MiB: McKeel Hagerty, CEO and Chairman of Hagerty Insurance

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This week, I speak with McKeel Hagerty, CEO and Chairman of Hagerty. We discuss how he transformed the family boat insurance business into a “sexy” driver-forward business. We also discuss our love of collectable cars and his love of his first car, a Porsche, that he bought at the age of 13.

A transcript of our conversation is available here on Tuesday; A list of his current reading is below.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Jason Wenks, founder and CEO of Altruist, a modern custodian built as a clean sheet from the ground up, fully integrated with artificial intelligence. He began his career at Morgan Stanley before launching Retirement Wealth Advisors, and then FormulaFolios. The through-line of his career has been creating lower-cost, tech-enabled, financial advice.

Current Reading/Favorite Books

Lots of musical bios: Keith Richards, Slash others

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Sonic Boom

George Washington

Benjamin Franklin

Wealth of Nations

entire Dune series

The Foundation series,