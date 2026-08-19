How Wealth Is Created in America

Recent claims of the “Closing of the K” are wishful thinking.

I have a longish piece on this that I plan to cut down to a manageable size soon. But before we can intelligently discuss “K” or “C” or “E,” we need to understand the two arms of the K. In particular, what is the source of wealth of the upper arm? 1

There are many great sources, but the Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, along with the Fed Z1 Flow of Funds, remains the gold standard.

1. Start a Business: At the $25 million level – aka the top 0.1% (UHNW) – it is all about founding and selling a business. This is by far the #1 source of wealth in America.

And no, it is not just Silicon Valley technology startups; rather, it is more mundane, everyday businesses. HVAC roll-ups, car dealerships, trash collection companies, beverage distributors, regional construction firms, medical practices scaled into groups, etc. The liquidity event is a sale to a larger national competitor, a strategic buyer, or a private equity purchaser.

Data from Altrata shows 70% of the UHNW individuals are self-made, with business ownership dominating.

2. Equity: (in someone else’s company). Early employees and executives at a company that IPOs, or a Fortune 500 C-suite, can compound RSUs, options, and performance shares over decades.

Since the mid-1980s, this has been one of the best wealth creation machines; it barely existed before the 1990s.

3. Inheritance and family wealth. 25% of UHNW wealth is inherited. Some of this was a small fortune that the next generation turned into a large fortune (massive market gains since 1982 did not hurt either). There is growing skepticism that the $105 trillion “great wealth transfer” will make this category appreciably bigger.

Surprising not to see this higher on the list

4. Real estate. No surprise here, development and ownership of commercial and residential real estate have been huge wealth creators.

I know quite a few multi-generational family real estate operations and developers who accumulated huge portfolios of commercial/multifamily through the modest, intelligent use of leverage. CRE/RRE are uniquely tax-advantaged via 1031 exchange, depreciation, and step-up at death.

My favorite quote from a buddy in the industry: “It’s the perfect business for your not-so-bright progeny.” (!)

5. Finance. Duh. Hedge fund, private equity, and VC principals, investment banking, trading, wealth management, M&A, you name it.2

And it is one of the few businesses with an inherent 10% structural tailwind built in…

6. Professionals. Medical center ownerships, major accounting, law, and consulting firms. The key difference between just a doctor or lawyer and an operator is owning the enterprise, not just making money via billable hours.

7. Concentrated public-market positions held for decades. The person who bought (or was granted) Apple, Microsoft, Berkshire in the 80s–90s and never sold. Rare as a deliberate strategy, common as an outcome. Often overlaps with #2.

8. Entertainment, media, and sports. Small but culturally visible, it has become a source of wealth from the business built around the fame. Shaq is a major investor/business owner, Michael Jordan gets huge revenues from Nike’s Air Jordan and has a piece of the Hornets; LeBron is a major investor; lots of actors became moguls by owning a production company, in addition to licensing their name and brand to a product.

9. Franchising. Owning a few dozen McDonald’s, Taco Bells, or Planet Fitness locations is definitely unsexy, but it is a systematic, repeatable way to create predictable revenue over time. That compounds into real wealth.

10. Windfalls and asymmetric bets. Early crypto, lottery-like startup angel checks, litigation settlements, even mineral rights. Very small, and not at all replicable, but it has created some real wealth out there. I hesitated to put this one in because it encourages low-probability (dumb) behaviors, but the numbers back up that this longshot has created actual wealth for a lucky few.

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The bottom-line: nobody gets wealthy on salary and a 401(k) alone.

There is another conversation to be had about what options and opportunities are open to Gen X (and younger). I will come back to that in the future.

Sources:

Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF)

Federal Reserve Research

Altrata’s World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 Annual Analysis of the Global UHNW Population

Portfolios Across the U.S. Wealth Distribution

By John Bailey Jones and Urvi Neelakantan

Richmond Fed, November 2023, No. 23-39

Trends in the Distribution of Family Wealth, 1989 to 2022

Congressional Budget Office

Previously:

Let’s Talk About Cash… (August 12, 2026)

Wealth Distribution Analysis (July 18, 2019)

Wealth Effect Rumors Have Been Greatly Exaggerated (November 16, 2010)

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1. Or whatever other ridiculous shorthand for the intricate complexity that is the $32 trillion US economy.

2. The carried interest deduction is arguably the single most efficient wealth-creation mechanism ever devised. And it’s an absolute scam, too.