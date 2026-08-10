Vanguard: Breaking the Biggest Wealth-Destroying Habits

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Part II of my discussion with Vanguard’s Joe Davis and Rebecca Choo Quan about why we all make so many investing mistakes:

Breaking the Biggest Wealth-Destroying Habits

Knowing what not to do is only half the battle—the other half is actually avoiding those missteps. In part two of our conversation, Barry Ritholtz of Ritholtz Wealth Management gets practical: how to safeguard your portfolio against panic, minimize regret when making high-stakes decisions and think about wealth in terms of decades, not days.

Here is part I of our conversation.

See also:

Wall Street Journal



Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Previously:

Vanguard: The Costliest Mistakes Even Experienced Investors Make (July 23, 2026)

How Not to Invest (full archive)

Vanguard Group (full archive)