RWM Coming to Silicon Valley!

Last week, I mentioned that Masters in Business was coming to Silicon Valley.

We have now confirmed the during the week of May 7th, myself and Kris Venne (our head of financial planning), will be in Palo Alto and Mountain View. In addition to recording a few MIBs with VCs & Tech folks, we will be visiting clients (and prospective clients), meeting with various folks at some tech shops, and generally enjoying the lovely California topography.

We did a few road trips in 2016 Portland, Miami, Seattle, D.C., Toronto, L.A., etc. They are always fun, and we learn as much from investors about their issues and sentiment as they may learn from us about process and structure.

To those of you who may be familiar with our investing philosophy but want to learn how we actually manage assets, please contact us. This visit presents an opportunity to have a more in depth and personal conversation. If you are interested in meeting with us, hearing our views on the markets, or simply discussing your own personal financial planning, give us an email or call.

Send email to Kris -at- RitholtzWealth -dot- com, with the subject line “Silicon Valley!” Or call 212-455-9122 and ask for Erika.

I would like to get back to San Francisco later this year as well . . .