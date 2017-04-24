Why We Do What We Do

Why do you write about investing, behavioral economics, regulations, Wall Street? Why do you think this is important for money managers to publish?

This question came up recently. I thought it was interesting enough that rather then give a knee-jerk response, I should think on it for a while. My observations follow:

1. Opposing Interests: There are well funded, deeply entrenched financial institutions that have an agenda that is not in your or my best interest. It might have been at one point in the deep dark past, but it no longer is (and won’t ever be again). Indeed, many firms have a financial interest that is directly opposite of what is in your best interest. This is the nature of capitalism.

2. Noise: In the process of pursuing their goals, these firms manage to spill an enormous amount of confusing, misleading and often outright false information. I have previously called this the endless firehose of bullshit (if you know of a less course way to describe it, please let me know). The $100s of millions of dollars spent on advertising, the mindless repetition of debunked ideas in the media, the myths that permeate trading desks and investment committees. All of these add up to an opaque, conflicted, confusing and expensive information matrix investors are dropped into.

3. Blogging/Media: We often are asked why we blog, write or publish.

Here is why: I am deeply and morally offended by the amount of dishonest and atrocious fuckery I see. I was fortunate to have a platform upon which I could pushback against the nonsense; this blog (Big Picture circa 2003) morphed into the Washington Post (2X/month) and then Bloomberg (Daily). Having the ability to respond and counter the nonsense we see is a responsibility I take seriously. More than merely pushing back, I am very aware of the weight words carry when we send them off into the world. A recent conversation with someone who surprised me by repeating my words back to me caused me to think about how deadly serious anyone who writes about finance should be with their words. Irresponsible websites and authors are costing people millions and perhaps billions of dollars with their recklessness.

I referenced the nature of capitalism above; the economic system that is capitalism works best when consumers are smart and well informed.

4. How We Manage Money: Someone once asked me “Why do you take this stuff so seriously?” the answer was because our clients’ monies, our own money, and that of our families’ are all expressed in investments based on the same philosophy we wrote about continuously.

We manage our own money the same way we manage that of clients — we eat our own cooking, own dogfood, etc. All of my personal savings are in the firm’s portfolios; the same is true for everyone else here, including investment portfolios and 401ks. (my wife is a few months away from being able to roll her 403b into our portfolios).

We have joined the cult, drank the Kool-Aid, deeply buy into this philosophy.

