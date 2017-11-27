Household Participation in Stock Market Varies Widely by State



Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Via FRED:

The data show a large variation in stock market participation rates across the United States. The disparities are sizable, with rates ranging from 10.5 percent in Mississippi to 26.6 percent in Connecticut. This seems reasonable, as the average household income is higher in Connecticut than in Mississippi and the existing literature shows that the participation rate increases with income.

Its more than income, we see big variations within each income level across states:

However, this is not the whole story. Even when controlling for household income level, the large variation in participation across states prevails. Figure 1 plots the participation rates for Connecticut, Mississippi and the United States across different income groups. The participation gap remains large for each group, indicating that household income level does not entirely lead to differences in participation rates.

I don’t know what is going on in Vermont . . .