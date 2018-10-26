I have been checking out Song Exploder — its a great concept for a podcast. I have been checking it out and enjoying the variety of songs covers. Its a very mellow and thoughtful discussion, and its wildly off topic of what I usually read/listen to.

The hosted and producer is Hrishikesh Hirway, and he brings an eclectic mix of musicians talking about their creative process. If you have ever wanted “deconstruct” a song into its component parts, this is a podcast you are going to want to listen to . . .

Here is the first episode:

Songexploder: