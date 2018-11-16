Succinct Summation of Weeks Events 11.16.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 16th, 2018

Positives:

1. The FOMC seems ready to pause raising rates for a meeting;

2. WTI Oil prices have completed a round trip, falling back to where they were in in 2017.

3. Retail sales rose 0.8% in October, exceeding the expected 0.5% increase; Same store sales rose 6.1% w/o/w for the second week in a row.

4. CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

5. Business inventories rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations.