BBRG: Why Your New Year’s Resolutions Won’t Work Out

Why Your New Year’s Resolutions Won’t Work Out

Making a huge change in your life is hard. So go small in 2019.

Bloomberg, December 31, 2018

It’s the most horrible time of the year. The inter-tubes are filled with god-awful suggestions of ways to improve your life. The lists, so many damned lists: Stocks to buy, books to read, explanatories as to why the bad choices you made last year will work out better next year. And, the forecasts, so many f n forecasts.

Worst of all, New Year’s resolutions that we all know I won’t keep. So instead of making promises to myself that will lead to eventual self-loathing when they don’t happen, and I have taken a different approach.

Instead, I have made a list of anti-resolutions that I can promise you as of right now neither you nor I will be able to follow. They are:

Save more money Spend more time with the family Invest more Lose weight /eat better Read more books Get to the gym Get more sleep Stop multitasking Reinvent yourself Stop procrastinating/being late

Full explanation of each and why I won’t be able to accomplish any of them is here…

~~~

I originally published this at Bloomberg, December 31, 2018. All of my Bloomberg columns can be found here and here.