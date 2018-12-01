MIB: Rick Wilson, GOP Strategist

The day after the midterm elections, I sat down with Rick Wilson, the conservative Republican campaign consultant, and author of Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President.

Wilson spent his career working for various GOP candidates and office holders. He worked for both President Bush’s, beginning as Florida field director for the George H. W. Bush’s campaign (GHWBush passed away earlier this morning). Wilson was also a presidential appointee to the Department of Defense under then Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney. He also worked on the 1997 Rudolph Giuliani Mayoral campaign.

He was an early critic of Donald Trump, noting that he was not only NOT a conservative, he was not even a Republican. (Note there has been bad blood between the Bush’s and Trump for a long time). Wilson fears that Trump will damage the United States position in the world and ultimately demolish the Republican party.

Wilson has made a number of aggressive statements and forecasts about Trump and the GOP, nearly all of which have so far been proven true. His expectations for the special counsel investigation have been especially prescient, and worrisome for the entire Trump family.

His favorite books are posted here; The transcript of our conversation will be posted here.

You can stream/download the full conversation below; Our earlier podcasts can all be found at iTunes , Stitcher, Overcast , and Bloomberg .

Next week, we speak with Jeremy Grantham, Chairman and Co-Founder of legendary hedge fund GMO.

Rick Wilson’s Book

Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever



Rick Wilson’s Favorite Books

Cryptonomicon by Neal Stephenson



The History of Rome, Volume 1, Books 1-5 by Titus Livy



The History of Rome: The Only Complete and Unabridged Edition in One Volume by Titus Livy



Gone and BZRK Series Michael Grant Collection 9 Books Set by Michael Grant



Plutarch’s Lives (Volumes I and II) by Plutarch

