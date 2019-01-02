Anti-Resolutions: Guaranteed Not to Work

Why Your New Year’s Resolutions Won’t Work Out

Making a huge change in your life is hard. So go small in 2019.

Bloomberg, December 31, 2018

It’s the most horrible time of the year. The inter-tubes [i] are filled with god-awful suggestions of ways to improve your life. The lists, so many damned lists: Stocks to buy, books to read, explanatories as to why the bad choices you made last year will work out better next year. And, the forecasts, the terrible forecasts.

Worst of all: New Year’s resolutions. [ii]

So instead of making promises to myself that will lead to eventual self-loathing when they don’t happen, I have taken a different approach. Rather than my usual finger wagging, let’s take a page from the Charlie Munger playbook, and invert.

What follows is my list of anti-resolutions of those things we say we want to do, but in reality, we really don’t.

Thus, a list of resolutions that neither you nor I will be able to keep:

One last thing: If you really want to effect change, do so incrementally. Make small, achievable changes towards a set of measurable goals with a clearly defined objective that has a positive feedback loop. That’s a resolution I can get behind.

[i] The Internet is, in fact, a series of tubes.

[ii] They are horrible for reasons you already intuit, but most of all its their absurd lack of realistically achievable goals.

[iii] If your budget is dependent on whether or not you consume a $4 coffee beverage daily you are already truly, deeply, and royally screwed.

[iv] I support capital punishment for whoever came up with the word “Staycation.”

[v] “Der mentsh trakht un got lakht,” translated from Yiddish: “Man plans and God laughs.”

[vi] Plus, some 700,000 self-titled books, most of which are unreadable.

[vii] There is somewhat of a science as to why exercise resolutions fail; see e.g., Daniel Shaw.

[viii] See Sleep Health Foundation as to why.

[ix] See, Psychology Today.

I originally published this at Bloomberg, December 31, 2018. All of my Bloomberg columns can be found here and here.