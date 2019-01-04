BBRG: Trump, Markets, Infrastructure and Other 2018 Mistakes

Trump, Markets, Infrastructure and Other 2018 Mistakes

There’s merit in going back and seeing what we got wrong.

Bloomberg, January 4, 2019

I was wrong.

I find it helpful to say that occasionally. In fact, each year, I make a list of what I got wrong; I share publicly all the things I have written about where I was off, either a little or a whole lot. Publishing this list in the full light of day allows me to own my mistakes, recognizes our fallibility, and learn from the experience.

I have been doing this for about a decade. It is incredibly helpful to my “process;” hopefully, you may find some usefulness in it as well.

What was I wrong about last year?

1. Trump won’t hurt the stock market 2. Buying emerging markets 3. Infrastructure Improvements 4. Facebook’s role in the 2016 election

What was I quasi-wrong about last year?

1. Don’t be afraid of October 2. There’s nothing old about this bull market 3. Apple magazine cover indicator

Details are here . . .

~~~

