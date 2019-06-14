2020 BMW M8 Convertible Competition

Now that the 6 series convertible and coupe are no more, the new flagship for BMW is the 8 series. We can argue that these are really new 6 series cars, but thats not my call.

The M version is where all of the fun comes into play, and these are beastly cars with a lot of innovations, technology and horsepower jammed into a single platform.

The heart of the beast is a high-revving 4.4-liter, TwinPower Turbo, V-8 engine that produces 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque (the Competition has a 17 horsepower upgrade over the M8). 0-60 mph sprint for the M8 Convertible Competition is 3.1 seconds. The M5 Competition dynos closer to 660 horsepower, so expect the official quoted numbers to be low (my 2014 is closer to 600hp than the official 560hp number).

The 2020 M8’s all-wheel-drive system offers three distinct working modes called 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, ranging from 50/50, to rear biased, to all rear. (The 2WD option is really designed for the racetrack).

The convertible starts at $142,500, the Competition models at $155,500 (more on the pricing below).

Objectively these are not inexpensive cars, unless you compare them to Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental GT or McLaren GT that are all priced much higher for what is surprisingly comparable performance. And, BMW gives you a network of dealers with standard parts, which should make it fairly easy to maintain.



Source: BMW, Top Speed, Car and Driver,