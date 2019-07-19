The Lotus Evija is a new electric super car. The horsepower is nearly 2000 HP, and the overall design is quite aggressive. The stats here are pretty wild:

• 1972-hp output – World’s most powerful hyper-car;

• 0-62 miles per hour in less than 3 seconds;

• 4 motors (1 at each corner) crank 493 horsepower apiece, with aggressive, almost instant torque vectoring.

• Total torque output = 1254 lb-ft;

• Below 9-second zero-to-186-mph time; Top speed over 200 mph.

• Ultrafast charging: 80% charge in 12 minutes and 100% in 18 minutes;

• 250 miles of range (European WLTP testing methodology);

• One-piece carbon fiber monocoque chassis;

• 3,703 pounds—lighter than a Ferrari California.

Why are all of these new electric super cars so important? They imply that E is the direction of the auto industry; the innovations created at this level eventually find their way down market to ordinary cars.

And, its not too bad looking either. Put down your deposit, pick yours up for $2.1 million dollars . . .



